Allergen alert issued by FSAI for mislabeled meat product at popular store
A allergen alert has been issued by the Food Safety of Ireland (FSAI) for a meat product sold at a popular Irish store.
According to the FSAI, an incorrect label was applied to an implicated batch of Dunnes Stores Smoky BBQ Irish Pork Ribs 500g.
The product contains barley, however this is not mentioned on the label, making the batch potentially unsafe for consumers allergic to or intolerant of cereals containing gluten.
The batch in question is stamped with a use by date of 13/05/22 and approval number IE 538 EC.
