Search

05 May 2022

Urgent appeal: information sought on Irish family missing in UK since April

Urgent appeal: information sought on Irish family missing in UK since April

Charlene and Michael Collins

Reporter:

David Power

05 May 2022 11:42 AM

An urgent appeal has been issued by police in the UK after an Irish family, including two children and their heavily pregnant mother, have gone missing.

Charlene Collins (26) and her husband Martin Collins (29) have been reported missing along with their two children Martin (3) and Kathleen (2).

Police say they are concerned for their welfare as Charlene is heavily pregnant with the couple’s third child.

The family were last seen on Friday April 22, 2022  around Rochdale Road in Manchester.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Missing appeal for the Collins family. Charlene Collins 26 years and Martin Collins 29 years and their children – Martin aged 3 and Kathleen aged 2 years have been reported missing.”

“They were last seen around the Rochdale Road area of Manchester, M9 on Friday 22, April 2022. Charlene is heavily pregnant and there are concerns for their welfare. Police are asking if you have seen or come into contact with this family that you notify the police.

"They speak with strong Irish accents, and possibly could have left the Manchester area. They are originally from Ireland and have recently come to Manchester but may have left the area and could have travelled down south. They have connections to Liverpool, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Suffolk and now the North West."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media