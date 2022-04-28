Public assistance sought in finding 16 year old boy missing for 5 days

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16 year old missing for five days.
Peter O’Shea was last seen on Saturday April 23 in the Crumlin area of Co Dublin wearing an all-black Nike tracksuit with orange stripes.
Peter is described as being 5’ 8”, of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with any information on Peter’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
St Brendan’s TY project “Bog to the Future” won the Natures’ Pharmacy Nat pro award at Scifest. Sophia Gladka, Kate Hogan, and Alexandra Crowley are pictured with their award and One for All vouchers.
