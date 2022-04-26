Search

26 Apr 2022

Eight men due in court for 2021 assault of teenager left with 'serious injuries'

Eight men due in court for 2021 assault of teenager left with 'serious injuries'

Eight men due in court for 2021 assault of teenager left with 'serious injuries'

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Apr 2022 10:45 AM

Eight men are due to appear in court this morning (April 26) after being charged for the serious assault of a teenager in 2021. 

The attack occurred last year between the hours of 11pm on Sunday June 27 and 12.30am on Monday June 28 at Upperchurch Village in Thurles, Co Tipperary, with the injured party taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries described by Gardai as "serious". 

Five men were initially arrested on July 16 2021 and released without charge with files prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). 

A further three men were arrested in July and August 2021 and also released without charge. 

All eight men - aged between 18 and 20 - have now been charged by Gardai. 

They will appear before Thurles District Court at 10.30am this morning (Tuesday April 26 2022). 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media