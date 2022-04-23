Six people taken to hospital after rescue from Dublin house fire
Two men have been left seriously ill after a house fire in south Dublin.
Six people were rescued from the blaze at a house on Glenshane Lawns in Tallaght at around 4am on Saturday.
They were all taken to hospital where two men, aged 46 and 20, have been described as being in a serious condition.
A Gardai spokesperson said Dublin Fire Brigade brought the fire - which caused extensive damage to the property - under control.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing.
