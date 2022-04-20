Covid mortality in Ireland continues decline despite 63 deaths in two weeks

Sixty three people have died with Covid-19 in the last two weeks.

That's according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), which also found the average age of those who died during this time was 85 years old.

The death rate continues to decline this week, with no deaths reported today and 15 in the last seven days.

Overall, 6,981 people in Ireland have died with Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic two years ago.

One thousand four hundred and seven PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded today (April 20), a figure almost double yesterday's (April 19) 778.

However, it's a reduction of over two hundred cases compared with April 18 when 1,668 were recorded.

Data from the HPSC shows positive cases of Covid-19 number 10,094 in the last seven days, with a total of 1,506,963 reported in Ireland since the pandemic began.







According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), 706 Covid patients were in hospital as of 8am this morning, 42 of whom are in ICU.

