17 people arrested over Bank Holiday weekend for drug/drunk driving - Gardai

Seventeen drivers were arrested by Gardai on Irish roads over the Bank Holiday weekend for drug and alcohol related offences.
Almost 1,000 motorists were tested at Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints as part of Operation Meisce, with nine drivers arrested for positive alcohol tests and eight for positive drug tests.
It comes following a week of arrests due to speeding offences, including that of a motorist travelling at 170km/h in an 80km/h zone.
The driver was arrested by Waterford Roads Policing Unit for dangerous driving.
Dublin Roads Policing Units carried out 34 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing Checkpoints over the Bank Holiday Weekend as part of #OperationMeisce.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 19, 2022
Almost 1,000 motorists were tested. 17 drivers were arrested, 9 for positive alcohol tests & 8 for positive drugs tests. pic.twitter.com/07TNoH2NwT
Policing units conducted a number of speed checkpoints this week as part of the Easter Road Safety Campaign, with Gardai urging people to stay safe on the roads.
