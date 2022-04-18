Almost 1,500 middle-management posts restored across schools in Ireland

They present career progression opportunities for young teachers on lower salaries than older colleagues.

Young teachers to benefit as INTO restores almost 1,500 middle-management posts

The restoration of 1,400 assistant principal posts in primary and special schools has been secured by the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO).

It comes following negotiations between the INTO senior leadership team and officials from the Department of Education and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

A moratorium on promotion in schools was imposed in 2009 and, as a result, schools across Ireland lost over 5,000 middle-management positions, or Posts of Responsibility (PORs).

Addressing delegates at Congress 2022, INTO President Joe McKeown said he was pleased to announce the news.

He said, "We have engaged in intensive discussions with the government about using the sectoral bargaining process to achieve this. I am pleased to announce that we have, in recent days, reached agreement to restore 1,400 posts of responsibility to primary schools.

"We will not rest, however, until all leadership posts are restored to ensure high quality leadership teams in all our schools.”

The PORs - now known as 'assistant principal' roles - involve a teacher taking on particular responsibility for activities or a curricular, pastoral or organisational area - including choir, wellbeing, library, or special education - in return of a responsibility allowance.

A restoration of middle-management positions also took place in 2017, with 1,300 posts restored to schools.

According to INTO, however, the failure to fully restore middle leadership posts has added to "the deepening crisis in school leadership" and a lack of career progression for younger teachers.

In line with the principles of distributed leadership, assistant principals will work in teams in collaboration with the principal and/or deputy principal and have shared responsibility, commensurate with the level of the post, for areas such as teaching and learning, pupil support including wellbeing, special education and inclusion and development of individuals and staff teams.