'Massive day' for North-West as Harris officially opens Ireland's newest university

The Minister for Higher and Further Education has officially opened Ireland's newest university today in what he is calling "a landmark day" for the North-West.

Speaking at the launch event, Minister Simon Harris called the creation of the new Atlantic Technological University (ATU) "a massive achievement" and said it was "on the back of ten years of hard work".

ATU comprises institutes of technology including Galway-Mayo (GMIT), Sligo (IT Sligo) and Letterkenny (LYIT) campuses and will serve over 20,000 students across eight campuses.

The minister said, "I cannot tell you how happy I am to be with you today and with you in person. You are now the youngest technological university in our country."

He praised the name of the new institution and compared the educational journey at ATU to the journey of emigrants.

Minister @SimonHarrisTD officially launches the Atlantic Technological University! 'We have created a powerhouse for the West and North-West; a powerhouse of education".

Minister @SimonHarrisTD officially launches the Atlantic Technological University! 'We have created a powerhouse for the West and North-West; a powerhouse of education".

He said, "When you think of the Atlantic Ocean, you think of all the people who left Ireland for prosperity, for wellbeing, for employment. Atlantic Technological University will provide the prosperity, the wellbeing, the employment on our shores on our island."

Minister Harris acknowledged there may be mixed moments due to the dissolution of LYIT, GMIT and IT Sligo, and thanked educators at the former institutions for their service and belief.

He said, "You believed the North and the North-West deserved access to higher education like everybody else. Today is a testament to your dedication, to your leadership, and to the passion you have."