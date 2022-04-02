Young driver killed in overnight crash in Tipperary

A man aged in his 20s has been killed in a single car crash in Tipperary.

The collision happened at around 12.45am on Saturday at Greenane in Tipperary town.

The man, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three passengers in the vehicle, two women and a man all in their 20s, were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment to injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road remained closed on Saturday morning to allow for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators.

Gardai have appealed to any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage are asked to make it available to the Garda.