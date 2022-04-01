Search

01 Apr 2022

Almost 50% of Irish people don't get screened for bowel cancer due to fear, new data finds

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

01 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Almost half of people in Ireland don't take up bowel cancer screening invitations due to fear. 

That's according to recent research from Ireland's national bowel cancer screening programme, BowelScreen, which found the fear of finding something wrong is the most common reason for not taking part in the free test. 

Embarrassment and "not knowing they were eligible" were other significant reasons given for not getting screened. 

The research - carried out July to December 2021 - involved a national omnibus survey of 320 people aged 60-69 who were eligible for the screening as well as three focus groups. 

The results have been announced in time for Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, which runs until the end of April. 

Clinical Director of BowelScreen (Interim), Professor Pádraic Mac Mathuna, said, "This Bowel Cancer Awareness Month we’re making people aware of the easy and potentially life-changing action they can take to reduce their risk of bowel cancer. The more people who take up the invitation, the more effective a tool bowel screening becomes to help prevent bowel cancer.

"Most of the time bowel screening is not looking for cancer. Bowel screening looks to detect and remove polyps. Polyps are small growths that are not cancer but, if not removed, might turn into cancer over time - approximately ten years. If polyps are found, they can be removed easily." 

"We’re encouraging men and women aged between 60 and 69 to take up the offer of screening. It’s free, simple and it could help save their life.”

Almost 3,000 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer in Ireland annually, with approximately 300 cases diagnosed in people screened by BowelScreen. 

The HSE states it's the second most common invasive cancer in men, and the third most invasive for women with a higher incidence than cervical and lung cancer. 

Around 1,000 men and women die of bowel cancer each year in Ireland, and this number is expected to increase significantly over the next 10 years according to the HSE. 

According to the HSE, most changes in the bowel found by screening are discovered when they’re easier to treat and there’s a better chance of recovery. 

Thousands of people have pre-cancerous growths (known as polyps) removed every year, which can prevent cancer from actually developing in the first instance. 

The process involves using a simple, free, home test kit (FIT test) that looks for blood in the stool (poo) not visible to the human eye.

If the home test is positive for a level of blood then an invite for a colonoscopy will be issued in one of the 15 screening colonoscopy units based in hospitals throughout Ireland. 

For 95% of people, the FIT test is the only one required. 

Are you between 60 and 69 years old? Do you think you should get tested? Register here

