Ireland faces possible shortage of vets according to stark survey

Up to 40 per cent of veterinary practice owners are considering selling their businesses due to recruitment issues in the sector, new figures have suggested.

The findings come from the Veterinary Practice Survey, which shows that there has been a paradoxical increase in demand for services in spite of a shrinking amount of staff in the industry.

The survey highlighted how the expected exit of senior veterinary practice owners will put increased pressure on staffing issues.

It has been revealed that some 61 per cent of practices highlighted staff resources as their major challenge for 2022.

The survey also found that while pet ownership saw a sharp increase during the pandemic, when restrictions eased and people returned to work, 27 per cent of veterinary practices reported behavioural issues with household animals.

More than 47 per cent of the sector employees surveyed were over the age of 51, with 60 per cent of practice owners having not currently identified a succession partner for their practice.

HLB Sheehan Quinn managing partner Mark Butler said that the survey shows that burnout is visible in numerous vets nationwide, specifically citing 'long hours and heavy workloads.'

"Acute staff shortages are likely to result in further consolidation this year," he added.