29 Mar 2022

'It doesn’t have to be a marathon' - Charity recommends exercise to ease arthritis pain

29 Mar 2022 1:17 PM

The positive impact of physical activity on arthritis is the focus of this year's National Arthritis Week. 

Arthritis Ireland (AI) is highlighting the benefits ahead of the week of awareness, which takes place between April 4 and April 10. 

AI states the number of people living with arthritis is expected to increase in the coming decades, with increased life expectancy and physical inactivity thought to be two key drivers. 

Just 46% of Irish adults are achieving the minumum level of activity of 150 minutes per week, according to AI, which falls to one-third for adults aged 65 to 74. 

Arthritis is reportedly the biggest cause of disability in Ireland and affects one million people across the country. 

Chief executive of Arthritis Ireland, Gráinne O’Leary, called physical activity "one of the most effective treatments to help manage arthritis". 

She said, "Although the pain from arthritis can make a person feel less like exercising, even a small amount or moderate amount of activity can help to relieve pain, stiffness and inflammation. 

"Remember it doesn’t have to be a marathon. Even small amounts of physical activity can have a positive effect on symptoms. The key is start small and build up over time and don’t forget to seek advice and support from your healthcare professional – be it your GP or your Chartered Physiotherapist." 

A 5km-a-day challenge is being held as part of National Arthritis Week to coincide with the week-long campaign. 

There will also be a live 'Be Active with Arthritis' online module hosted by AI and the Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists on April 7 at 1pm.

