Covid-19 hospital and ICU patient numbers continue to fall

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring hospital treatment and ICU care has fallen again.

Latest figures show that there are 910 patients with Covid-19 in hospital.

This is a reduction of 69 from yesterday's figure of 979.

The latest figure for patients is the lowest in more than a fortnight, and the lowest since January 4.

There are currently 90 Covid-19 patients requiring ICU care, a drop from yesterday's total of 93.

Numbers for those requiring intensive care treatment have hovered around the 90 mark so far this year.

The highest figure so far this year was 97 on Monday last, January 17.

On Tuesday, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar told a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party that the low level of hospital admissions, ICU admissions and deaths has given "a strong degree of confidence that we can ease restrictions quickly over the next few weeks".

He added a caveat to his remarks to TDs and Senators by saying "we cannot promise anything yet”, party sources said.

The legal basis for the restrictions is set to expire at the end of March, but the Government has the option to extend them for another three months, until the end of June.