Gardaí appeal for missing teenage girl

Mackenzie Haverty Dunne is believed to be in the Dublin city area
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 16-year-old Mackenzie Haverty Dunne who has been missing from the Naas area since January 7, 2022.
Mackenzie is described as being 5’ 5’’ tall and of slight build. She has long blond hair and blue eyes. She is understood to be wearing a silver coloured jacket, blue denim jeans and white Nike runners.
It is believed that she may be in the Dublin city area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
