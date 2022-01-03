Search

03 Jan 2022

Tributes paid to young GAA star ‘killed by train’ in London

Tributes have been paid to a talented young GAA player who was killed in London at the weekend.

Connor Marron, 19, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, died suddenly in the early hours of Sunday at Hornsey station in north London.

It is understood he had been struck by a train.

The teenager had represented Roger Casements GAC in Portglenone and had been tipped to play senior football.

He was also a talented snooker player, winning the U16 Northern Ireland Snooker Championship at the age of 12.

In a post on Facebook, Roger Casements said: “This morning we received the devastating news of the death of one of our young footballers, Connor Marron.

“Connor represented Sean Stinsons and Casements at underage level and enjoyed great success as a player and team captain through the juvenile ranks.

“In 2015 he captained the Sean Stinson’s Og Sport team, which competed in the All-Ireland Series in Donegal.

“Last year he made his debut for Casements senior reserves and would have no doubt gone on to play at senior level.

“Son of former chairman Fergal, Connor was often found at O’Cahan Park alongside his father, friends and teammates.

“Along with football, snooker was Connor’s other passion. He excelled at this, winning numerous tournaments including the U16 Northern Ireland Snooker Championship at age 12

“We offer our sincerest condolences to Connor’s parents Fergal and Sharon, his little sister Caoimhe and the entire Marron and Doherty families.”

The teenager was a former pupil at St Louis Grammar School in Ballymena and went on to study at Ulster University.

He is survived by parents Fergal and Sharon, sister Caoimhe and grandparents Bernie and Margaret.

