Search

28 Dec 2021

HSE boss Paul Reid says virus 'running rife in our communities' as latest figures revealed

HSE boss Paul Reid says virus 'running rife in our communities' as latest figures revealed

Paul Reid, CE of the HSE

Reporter:

Reporter

The Department of Health has today been notified of an additional 9,006 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There are 521 patients in hospital with Covid-19, an increase of 60 on the previous day.

There are 92 people in ICU with Covid-19, which is up from 91 yesterday.

According to RTE the Chief Executive of the Health Service Executive has said there is "no doubt now" that Covid-19 is "absolutely running rife in our communities".

Paul Reid said there is an "unparalleled level of testing volumes coming forward", and the HSE is seeing a positivity rate of up to 50% in the community.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, he said: "If you think that you have Covid, it's most likely that you have it."

Mr Reid said 250,000 PCR tests were carried out over the past week, with most people getting a same day or next day test.

However, he acknowledged that there are some delays and he urged the public to "stick with us" as the HSE works to address this.

Testing capacity is being increased, he added.

Mr Reid repeated calls for those who are unvaccinated to come forward for a jab, adding that hospital consultants have reported higher levels of sickness from those who are not vaccinated.

He said Ireland has now reached an important milestone, with over two-million boosters, or third doses for the immunocompromised, administered.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media