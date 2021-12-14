Christmas safety message from ESB warns of electrical risks

ESB Networks is reminding all electricity customers to never take risks with electricity during the festive period.

As always, never use ESB Networks poles to hang outdoor Christmas lights as the electricity wires overhead are live and extremely dangerous. You must always keep a safe distance because electricity is very powerful and can jump gaps.

While in and around the home, make sure your electrical equipment is in good condition.

At this time of year, storms and strong winds can cause damage to electricity wires and poles, bringing wires to the ground, always be alert and keep your distance.

Remember: fallen electricity wires are live and therefore dangerous to approach.

Please report any damage immediately to ESB Networks by contacting our emergency phone number: 1800 372 999/021 238 2410 (24 hours/7 days)

In addition, here are a few important safety tips for the home from ESB Networks:

- Only use electrical equipment, including Christmas lights, that are in good condition.

- Check for frayed wires, loose connections, damaged or cracked plugs, or any signs of discolouration – if there is any sign of these, disconnect immediately and replace. It is always safer to disconnect remotely at the distribution board.

- Reduce the chances of causing a fire and keep decorations and combustible materials well away from light fittings and other sources of heat such as heaters, fireplaces and candles. Remember: electrical equipment can get hot and cause a fire.

- Switch off all electrical appliances, including Christmas lights and phone chargers, last thing at night and also, when leaving the home.

- Always unwind extension leads completely to avoid overheating and do not overload sockets with adaptors or extension blocks.

- Test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to ensure they are working.

- Check that the residual-current device works by pushing the test button.

- Always consult a registered electrical contractor, for more information visit safeelectric.ie

Safety tips for outdoors:

- Always watch out for electricity wires and cables. Ask yourself the question: Are you sure it is safe?

- Electricity wires are always live; never approach.

- If you see fallen wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800 372 999/021 238 2410 (24 hours/7 days).

- Always look up and keep a safe distance from wires and poles.

- Never attach anything to ESB Networks poles or wires.

- Do not work near overhead wires.

Further information is available at www.esbnetworks.ie

In the event of a dangerous situation involving electricity wires, please contact the ESB Networks emergency phone number: 1800 372 999/021 238 2410 (24 hours/7 days).