Children under 14 with Covid made up a quarter of cases in last week of November

Covid-19 cases in children aged 14 and under increased by 21% in the week ending November 26th, and made up over a quarter of all cases.

That's according to the most recent Central Statistics Office (CSO) report, which found 30,243 cases were recorded during the time period, marking a 10% rise on the week prior.

The report comes in the wake of a contentious week on Covid restrictions, namely mask-wearing, imposed on children in schools.

Information compiled by the CSO shows six people between the ages of 25 and 44 have died from the virus in Ireland, with none under the age of 24.

However, this data does not correspond with claims made in a report by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) on November 10th, which states six people have died under the age of 25.

Data collected in the CSO report shows there were 29 deaths among confirmed cases in the week ending on November 26th, 69% of whom were aged 65 and over.

The report notes most deaths in the pandemic have been in older age groups.

It also found Dublin and Cork had the highest number of new cases, with 10,170 and 3,358 respectively, while cases in Laois increased by 28% and cases in Leitrim dropped by approximately the same amount.

People aged 65 and over accounted for 50% of all those hospitalised through the whole period of the pandemic, i.e. from March 2020 to the week ending 26 November 2021.

Men accounted for 52% of those hospitalised and 63% of admissions to ICU since the pandemic's inception.