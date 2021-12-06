Top tips for tackling DIY jobs on a budget

The Christmas holidays might be the ideal opportunity to get stuck into some DIY jobs.

But while “doing it yourself” can be a good way to save some money, it can also lead to further, unexpected costs.

Sally Conway, head of consumer communications at Shawbrook Bank, has some tips for making sure you stick to your budget when carrying out DIY projects…

1. Give your budget some “wiggle room”

Having a robust plan and budget in place will make the process much smoother, and hopefully less stressful. But some jobs can be unpredictable, so be sure to factor in extra time and money if things don’t quite go to plan.

2. If you’re borrowing, weigh up the costs

With larger-scale projects, you might want to look at the different financing options and compare the costs. A loan could allow you to pay off the cost in chunks, rather than all in one go.

3. Take time to measure

Be as accurate as you can and take your time – incorrect measurements will only mean you have to do it again.

Cutting too many corners could land you in trouble (Alamy/PA)

4. Don’t cut too many corners

When Shawbrook Bank asked people to reveal their DIY disaster stories, one person said their mother had tried mixing coffee with white paint to make brown paint. In cases like these, it probably would have been cheaper to get the right paint in the first place.

5. Hire tools

Tools can be expensive, but hiring could make it much cheaper to see a DIY job through properly.

6. Watch online videos

Friends and family can be good sources of advice and tips, and there are also plenty of videos online taking you through DIY projects step by step. Some retailers have their own handy “how-to” videos.

7. Know when to leave it to the professionals

Sometimes it’s cheaper in the long run to admit defeat and call in an expert, particularly if the job requires technical knowledge.

8. Let your insurer know of any plans affecting your policy

Some home projects could actually leave homeowners unprotected if they fail to update their insurer.

Anything structural or that could affect the value of your home needs to be passed on to providers. Likewise, jobs that could damage valuables or leave your home more vulnerable also need to be shared.

Thankfully, some more minor mishaps, such as spilling paint on a carpet or sofa, may be covered under accidental damage – so if this happens to you, check with your insurer.