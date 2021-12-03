Cabinet meet today to discuss more potential Covid restrictions ahead of Christmas

The Cabinet will meet today (December 3rd) to discuss the possibility of new Covid-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas.

Public health officials have sent fresh advice to the Government following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) yesterday.

Concern has been expressed in recent days that despite cases of Covid-19 stabilising, numbers remain too high.

The Cabinet meeting at 3pm will follow a meeting of the Covid-19 sub-committee this morning.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath have met with representatives from the hospitality industry.

If you're regularly in high-risk environments, and you don't have symptoms, the advice is to use antigen tests twice a week. If you do have symptoms – please don't use an antigen test. Stay at home and book in for a PCR testhttps://t.co/CFkv6vU2wQ#ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/FkNvyoxBQ6 — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 2, 2021

It's understood that representatives urged the Government to provide the necessary supports to struggling sectors and asked for a long-time plan amid ongoing uncertainty about the next stages of the pandemic.

Earlier, it emerged the introduction of new testing rules for arrivals into Ireland, introduced in response to the Omicron variant, have been delayed by 48 hours.

Industry figures were reportedly informed last night that the rules will now come into effect at midnight on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the Government agreed new rules on travel that would see all travellers entering Ireland required to show a negative result on a professionally-administered antigen test 48 hours before arrival, or on a PCR test 72 hours before arrival.

The changes to the rules, which also apply to travellers from Great Britain, come as the Omicron variant continues to cause concern worldwide.

Ireland has so far confirmed one case of the new variant.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee confirmed that the new testing regime, due to commence on Friday, had been postponed.

“I think people will appreciate that a number of departments are involved here,” Ms McEntee said.

“It takes time, where you have to engage and make sure that the regulations are correct,” she told RTE radio.

“This is simply procedural. It’s not that there has been a change at all. There just is a little bit longer time needed between departments to finalise these, so it’s not about Government flip-flopping or changing direction.

“We have to change direction sometimes because of the nature of this pandemic. Everybody is doing their best here and everything we have done has been with the intention of keeping people safe.”

COVID-19 has made grieving more difficult. Bereaved individuals and families may not have their usual, expected supports. Visit https://t.co/MDhTzWX9qs for more. #CopingWithGrief pic.twitter.com/pPBHksHbwF — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 2, 2021

On Thursday, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “We are beginning to see stabilisation in a range of key indicators of incidence of Covid-19.

“While this progress is very welcome, the level of disease in the community is still a concern.

“Stabilisation is happening at too high a level. The current high incidence is driven by the Delta variant, which, coupled with the presence of the Omicron variant, means that the trajectory of the disease remains uncertain.”

On Thursday night, a Bill that would put the potential introduction of mandatory hotel quarantine on a legal footing passed all stages in the Dail.

It is set to be debated and passed by the Seanad later on Friday.