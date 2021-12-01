National Lottery outlines millions of Euros won as €19.6 million jackpot looms again

With tonight's Lotto draw again capped at €19.06 million, the National Lottery has confirmed that players have shared €26 million in prizes across the past 17 draws.

This amount includes Lotto prizes won at every prize tier since Saturday 2nd October.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “While all of us here at the National Lottery are eagerly waiting to hand over the life-changing cheque for €19.06 million to the next Lotto jackpot winner, players all over the country have continued winning prizes and have shared an astonishing €26 million across the past 17 draws.

"Since 2nd October, while the jackpot has remained capped, Lotto players throughout Ireland have continued to win prizes at every tier. This incredible amount, which is even higher than our record-breaking jackpot, includes the boosted prizes which we have seen at the Match 5+Bonus and Match 5 tiers in each of the draws since the jackpot cap came into effect.

"Ahead of tonight’s draw, we are continuing to remind players hoping to win big that the cut-off time for sales is at 7.45pm this evening and that tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the deadline," the spokesperson said.

On Wednesday 29th September, the jackpot reached the record-breaking amount of €19,060,800 and since the draw on Saturday 2nd October, 183 players at the Match 5+Bonus or Match 5 tiers have enjoyed higher prizes than usual due to the additional funds flowing down from the capped jackpot.

See the table below outlining the prize tiers that have received additional funds since the jackpot was capped:

Prize category benefiting from prize roll down

Saturday 27th November - 2 Match 5+Bonus winners of €457,080 each

Wednesday 24th November - 1 Match 5+Bonus winner of €781,265

Saturday 20th November - 1 Match 5+Bonus winner of €996,216

Wednesday 17th November - 2 Match 5+Bonus winners of €384,261 each

Saturday 13th November - 2 Match 5+Bonus winners of €517,001 each

Wednesday 10th November - 27 Match 5 winners of €28,908 each

Saturday 6th November- 1 Match 5+Bonus winner of €990,753

Wednesday 3rd November - 3 Match 5+Bonus winners of €341,375 each

Saturday 30th October - 42 Match 5 winners of €23,367 each

Wednesday 27th October - 35 Match 5 winners of €22,872 each

Saturday 23rd October - 2 Match 5+Bonus winners of €595,521 each

Wednesday 20th October - 30 Match 5 winners of €29,273 each

Saturday 16th October - 2 Match 5+Bonus winners of €640,859 each

Wednesday 13th October - 28 Match 5 winners of €35,234 each

Saturday 9th October - 1 Match 5+Bonus winner of €1,262,603

Wednesday 6th October - 2 Match 5+Bonus winners of €565,390 each

Saturday 2nd October - 2 Match 5+Bonus winners of €826,392 each