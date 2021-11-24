Search

24 Nov 2021

Covid-19 PCR tests within a day or two labelled 'impossible'

Covid-19 PCR tests within a day or two labelled 'impossible'

According to the HSE's online portal, there are no available appointments in 14 counties today.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

According to the Health Service Executive's (HSE) portal this morning, there are no Covid-19 PCR tests available in 14 counties, while tests for everyone within a day or two have been labelled 'impossible'.

The online portal shows there are no available tests in Carlow, Cork, Dublin. Kildare, Kilkenny, Meath, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow, Kerry, Laois, Louth and Leitrim.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said he fully appreciates the frustrations people are feeling however, he said according to the latest data, between 500,000 and 700,000 people had cold or flu like symptoms last week adding that there was "no testing system in the world that can ramp up testing to 20 per cent of its population in a week-on-week basis" and that delays are inevitable.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne, Dr Glynn said the core message to the public is to isolate as soon as symptoms start developing.

He said even people who get a negative PCR test should isolate as long as they're experiencing symptoms adding that anyone unvaccinated, of any age, should restrict their movements if someone else in their household has symptoms.

The HSE's lead for the test and trace programme has said despite providing over 200,000 PCR tests in the last seven days, there is pressure to try to meet the demand for timely PCR tests across the country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is due to meet on Thursday 25 to examine the new data on the virus, although no more recommendations on restrictions are expected to be announced.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media