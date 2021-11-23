Frustration as PCR tests unavailable in half the country

No PCR tests were available for today through the HSE's self-referral portal in 13 counties, including cities Dublin, Cork and Waterford.

Due to a surge in suspected Covid-19 cases, a number of centres around the country have no test appointments available for the next two days.

There are currently no walk-in test centres available in the country.

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne, GP Dr Ilona Duffy said walk-in test centres in areas with high levels of Covid-19 must be opened up.

She said difficulty in accessing PCR tests is creating huge frustration for people with symptoms.

Patients' only option then is to rely on antigen tests, which are not always accurate.

She said the delay in accessing PCR tests means it is going to be very difficult to keep people on board with the message that those who are symptomatic should stay home and get tested.

The 14-day incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland is now over 1,266 cases for every 100,000 people.

There was some good news on the amount of people hospitalised however, as there was an increase in discharges which rose to 74 in the past 24 hours, the highest since February 10th.