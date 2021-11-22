Search

Garth brooks holds press conference in Croke Park ahead of Thursday's ticket sales

Garth Brooks is in Dublin today for a press conference ahead of next year's planned concerts at Croke Park, that go on sale later this week.

Following months of rumours, it was confirmed last week the country music star would play the venue on September 9 and 10.

In 2014, the top selling solo artist in US history was due to play five concerts at the GAA headquarters, but didn't go ahead due to planning issues kicking off a summer long saga.

When asked today if he wanted to play five this time round, Brooks jokingly responded:

"I'd love to do five, but I'd also love to be 6' 5" and have abs", adding the cancellations seven years earlier was like a "death in the family". 

Dublin City Council granted approval for five dates at the start of this month, but when asked Brooks said that the amount of ticket sales required to fill all five shows is “impossible” and what happened in 2014 was a "miracle".

"What happened in 2014 was a frickin miracle. I mean, who does numbers like that, right? So, you've got 400,000 hard tickets in one city, one show. It's impossible. There's no way we're gonna do that number again."

Tickets for next September's shows go on sale this Thursday 25 November at 8am from usual sellers.

 

 

