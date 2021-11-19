'Entire health system is under very serious pressure', says Paul Reid as he reveals booster numbers

Around 25,000 Covid-19 swabs are being taken a day
A total of 490,000 people have had their booster vaccine, HSE CEO Paul Reid confirmed on radio this morning.
Speaking on RTE's Morning Ireland, he explained the difficulty in the rollout as compared to the first two doses, due to the fact that a number of months need to be left between the second and third dose.
The CEO confirmed that 4,400 health care workers are positive for Covid or are deemed a close contact at the moment.
"The entire health system, both hospitals and community healthcare, are now under very serious pressure," due to Covid-19, he said. He said hospitals will move to crisis footing as cases surge.
In the last two weeks, hospitalisations have increased by 40pc for Covd-19 patients, with a similar trend for numbers in ICU.
Around 25,000 Covid-19 swabs are being taken a day.
He confirmed that referrals through GPS and symptomatic people are being prioritized for Covid-19 tests.
Offaly county council has received two new trucks into the machinery yard last week and they will be reserved for winter road maintenance.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.