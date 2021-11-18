HSE reports significant 'no-shows' for booster vaccine

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has said some vaccinations centres in the country are recording "no show" rates of between 25-50 per cent for the Covid-19 booster vaccine.

The CEO of the HSE reiterated that it is "really important" that people get the jab when it is offered adding that a "sense of security" may be contributing to people not doing so.

The Government's Covid-19 statistics website shows, as of yesterday, 481,519 booster vaccines have been administered, while the total number of people who are approved for the boosters is estimated to be 2.2m.

Speaking at a briefing this afternoon, Mr Reid said:

"There is an early phenomenon which I'd like to flag and say what we need to do. Certainly we are seeing people not coming forward for a high number of appointments made."

"It's really important if you're offered a booster appointment that you take it up, we have seen some no show rates and some centres varying from 25 to 50 per cent. So it's a really important call to everybody, we are going to be dealing with significant elements of population and we need those appointments made," he said.

"Maybe just due to a sense of security among people feeling they have had two vaccines and don't need a booster, but we do know it's really important for people to come forward. The more people receive these booster shots when they are due for you, the smaller the number of people we expect to see in hospitals", he added.

The booster programme is already underway in Ireland for healthcare workers, over 60s and the immunocompromised.

The National Immunisation Advisory Council (NIAC) this week approved the booster jabs for people aged 50-59, people aged 16-59 who have underlying conditions and all residents in long-term healthcare facilities.