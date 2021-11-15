Coveney praises Ireland's 'expanding global footprint' as embassy opens in Philippines

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, is praising Ireland's "expanding global footprint" as a new embassy opens in the Philippines.

His comments come after the tricolour was raised above the embassy, which is based in Manila.

Minister Coveney posted about the news on social media and said, "Our expanding global footprint continues. This is a very important step, with a great team representing Ireland in Manila."

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, H.E. William Carlos has responsibility as Ireland's first resident Ambassador to the Philippines.

He also formerly served as Ambassador of Ireland to Uganda (also accredited to Rwanda) between 2018 and 2021 and as Ambassador of Ireland to Mozambique (and accredited to Botswana and Angola) between 2014 and 2018.

On their newly created Twitter account, Irish Embassy Manila tweeted, "Another significant day for Ireland and the expansion of our diplomatic network under Global Ireland. Ireland’s national flag joins the Manila skyline as the tricolour is raised above Ireland’s new Embassy in the Philippines."