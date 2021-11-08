'Learn the skills to get on top of stress' - HSE is running a stress control programme in November

The HSE is running a 'highly regarded' six-week Stress Control programme online in November in conjunction with the Community and Statutory Partners.

The HSE said stress affects people from all walks of life.

According to Principal Psychologist, Dr. Aedamar Bergin and Senior Clinical Psychologist with the HSE, Dr. Christina Corbett, it is normal to have a certain degree of stress in our lives, but for many of us the stress becomes too much, and it is difficult to get on top of it.

"When stress is running our lives there are inevitable and often serious consequences – our health may begin to deteriorate as our immune system becomes compromised by stress hormones continually flooding our body, physical tension becomes the new normal and we no longer know how to relax or even what being relaxed feels like." they said.

Stress Control is a free six-session programme that is delivered online and each session is 90 minutes long.

Clinical psychologist, Dr. Jim White devised the stress control programme to help the large number of people who complained of stress and were keen to learn how to tackle their problems themselves.

The evidence-based course has been improved over the years through research and Stress Control is now available in many different countries.

Attendees to the online sessions will learn simple strategies for alleviating stress.

The course does not require participants to talk, which makes it less stressful for people who may not like speaking in public.

Simple information is explained to help people to learn how to become their own therapists.

Handouts and relaxation CDs are also provided.

