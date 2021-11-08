New book launched to teach children about climate action

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) is encouraging teachers and children to take climate action with their new illustrated story book.

This lively and educational book is aimed at children from junior infants to second class. The book follows Alina, an energy savvy schoolgirl, as she teaches Guzzler, the friendly monster, all about saving energy and taking climate action, as they prepare to throw a party.

Commenting on the launch, Ruth Buggie, Programme Manager, at SEAI said:

“With all of the discussion around COP26 and climate actions required over the coming decades, it is timely that the SEAI are releasing an illustrated storybook which helps distil this critical message for our younger audiences.

"This book is a fun and informative resource to learn about saving energy. The book gives children lots of actions that they can take in their everyday lives and introduces important concepts such as what is energy and renewable energy, in a simple and understandable way.

"We hope that readers will enjoy Alina and Guzzler’s adventures and feel empowered to take their own actions.”

To celebrate the launch of the book SEAI is hosting a virtual reading and an illustration workshop. You can access these free workshops here:

Listen to a reading of 'Guzzler's Party'.

Learn to draw with SEAI and Alan Nolan.

The workshops will also be shown as part of national Science Week, supported by Science Foundation Ireland.

Teachers can order a printed edition of the book by emailing schools@seai.ie or borrow a school set from participating local libraries.

A PDF version of the book can be downloaded for free on www.seai.ie/guzzlers-party- book/. For more information visit seai.ie.