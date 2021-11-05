WATCH: Young activists are protesting in Glasgow to demand action from world leaders

Young activists are taking to the streets of Glasgow to demand action from world leaders (Image: iStock)
Thousands of young people are taking to the streets of Glasgow today to demand action on Climate Change and ensure world leaders are listening.
'Keep the oil in the ground' and 'the people united will never be defeated' are two of many chants being heard in Glasgow this morning.
The march was organized by the youth-led climate movement, Fridays for Future, Scotland.
Marchers moving down Kelvin Way with bonus amazing sign at front #Glasgow #COP26 @Glasgow_Live pic.twitter.com/sXEsZK5HiC— craig williams (@glasgowmixtape) November 5, 2021
Swedish activist, Greta Thunberg will join the march and will make a speech about the importance of tackling climate change.
The 18-year-old has described COP26 as a 'Global north greenwash festival' and is the most 'excluding COP ever'.
#COP26 has been named the must excluding COP ever.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 4, 2021
This is no longer a climate conference.
This is a Global North greenwash festival.
A two week celebration of business as usual and blah blah blah.
Recently, she penned an open letter to world leaders and said 'young people around the world are describing our governments' failure to cut carbon emissions as betrayal'.
One protester named Eric told Glasgow Live that he was fortunate to have the opportunity to travel for the protest today.
"A lot of people around the world are suffering and they need action very quickly." he added.
Today marks Day 5 of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).
The day is aimed at 'youth and public empowerment'.
COY16, the UN Climate Change Conference of Youth, is in attendance at COP26 today.
Communications Coordinator, Julieta Marino Tartaglino said COY16's main goal is to represent the youth by creating a document called the 'Global Youth Statement'.
The Global Youth Statement is a policy document including demands, compromises, and suggestions for world leaders from the youth and was presented to COP president Mr. Alok Sharma today.
They hope it will be taken into account when decisions are made.
More than 1,700,000 people have signed the Emergency Appeal for Climate Action here
Attendees at the march in Glasgow:
Life goal: global climate march!! Epic! #fff #Fridaysforfuture #climatejustice #cop26 #alohacop26 #diysabbatical #glasgow pic.twitter.com/vVVEXl7BOe— Marti Townsend (@MTnotes) November 5, 2021
Best day in Glasgow: #NoMoreBlahBlahBlah but People power! Thank you every one for organising this march, all the surrounding protests and this whole movement for true climate justice— Line Niedeggen (sie/she) (@lineniedeggen) November 5, 2021
We are unstoppable! No greenwashed #COP26 will ever defeat usus! pic.twitter.com/Jz1jo6uRnW
What a sight. Thousands and thousands of young people about to march through Glasgow calling for climate justice at #COP26#FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/rGaZc4uuml— Matthew Butcher (@matthew1butcher) November 5, 2021
Climate protest March in Glasgow about to begin. @ASUCollegeofGF @GCSEglobal pic.twitter.com/LcyVW5dNM0— Christopher Boone (@cgboone) November 5, 2021
Incredible turnout at #FridaysForFuture march in Glasgow, demanding intersectional climate justice! #COP26 pic.twitter.com/DoE6vyCZoO— Siobhan Curran (@SiobhanMCurran) November 5, 2021
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.