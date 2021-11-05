MISSING PERSON: Gardaí seek public assistance to find 18-year-old girl

MISSING PERSON: Gardaí seeking public assistance to find an 18-year-old girl
Gardaí are seeking public assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 18-year-old Tina Lei who was last seen at 12 noon on Tuesday, November 3, 2021, when she left her home in Tallaght.
Described as being approximately 5ft 9in tall, she is of medium build, with dark hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Tina was wearing a white hoody and blue jeans.
She was in possession of a grey backpack and a black gym bag.
Anyone with information on Tina’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
