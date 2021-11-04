Check your tickets - three people are due a large Lotto payout!

Three ticket holders came to within just one number of the record-breaking €19.06 million jackpot on offer in last night’s draw, and will be due a sizeable sum for their winnings.

The three biggest winners from Wednesday night’s draw matched 5 numbers and the bonus to share an incredible €1,024,125 and will now go on to claim €341,375 each.

As last night’s staggering jackpot was capped at €19,060,800, this meant that the funds that would have gone to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner and in last night’s draw, this was the Match 5 + Bonus category.

Lotto players in Dublin, Mayo and Wicklow are today being urged to check their tickets carefully after

The Dublin winner purchased their Quick Pick ticket on Sunday 31st October at Centra Whitechurch in Rathfarnham while the Wicklow winner purchased their Quick Pick ticket on Monday 1st November at Centra on the Church Road in Greystones.

The Mayo winner scooped their share of the Match 5 + Bonus prize after purchasing their Quick Pick ticket on the draw of the draw at Hallahan’s Newsagents on Pearse Street in Ballina.

Shop owner Mairead Hallahan was delighted to hear the news: “This is the biggest Lotto prize that we have ever sold so it was an exciting call to get from the National Lottery and of course great to hear that one of our customers has come into some good luck. We have a team of 7 working in the shop and we are all thrilled to hear the good news.

"From all of us at Hallahan’s, we would like to say a massive congratulations to the lucky winner and wish them all the very best with their win.”

The winning numbers for last night’s (Wednesday 3rd November) Lotto draw were: 01, 11, 15, 30, 31, 43 and the bonus was 22.

The three winners who all now have tickets worth €341,375 each are all advised to sign the back of their tickets and to keep them safe.

The largest Wednesday night Lotto winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

Meanwhile, Lotto players still have the chance to become the largest Lotto jackpot winner ever seen in Ireland as there was no winner of last night’s staggering €19,060,800 jackpot.

The midweek draw saw over 160,000 players win prizes across Lotto and Lotto Plus games.