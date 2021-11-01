Search

01/11/2021

INMO trolley watch says 'figures are a record since the pandemic began'

INMO trolley watch says 'figures are a record since the pandemic began'

515 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

515 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

422 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 93 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha said:

“Today’s trolley figures are a record since the pandemic began. We have not seen this many people on trolleys since February 26th 2020. 

“While these numbers are not a surprise to those who work in our hospitals, it should be a wakeup call to the HSE and the Government. We can’t allow this trend to continue into the depths of winter. 

“The Minister of Health and the Chief Executive of the HSE need to publish their plan for winter this week. We cannot have a repeat of winter 2019 while we are also faced with Covid in our hospitals.

“We cannot afford to have hundreds of people on trolleys every day, while over 400 healthcare staff are being infected with COVID every week. If the HSE and Government are serious about the well-being of healthcare workers they would publish their plan to mitigate the problems we are having in our acute hospitals as a matter of urgency.”

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has said the return of schools after the mid-term break on Monday is safe, despite a high incidence rate of Covid-10 among children.

It follows a government statement from Last Friday October 20th, which outlined that it has no intention of restoring contact-tracing system for schoolchildren amid a spike in cases among those aged between 5 and 12, despite calls to do so by the Irish National Teacher's Organisation (INTO).

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media