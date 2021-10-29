Ireland responsible for less than 0.2% of annual CO2 emissions worldwide
Ireland is responsible for less than 0.2% of annual CO2 emissions worldwide.
That's according to data compiled by The Financial Times from Climate Watch and the International Energy Agency, which found Ireland contributes 0.13% to world emissions per year.
The broadsheet has created a searchable dashboard of 193 countries' emissions which shows China, the US, and India emit the largest volume of CO2, followed by Russia and Indonesia.
Ireland is ranked 80th out of 193 countries with 62.3million tonnes of CO2 emitted in 2018.
This is in comparison to China, responsible for 11.7billion tonnes in the same period, and the US, which emitted 5.8billion tonnes.
The infographic also noted that Ireland's share of energy in electricity production is 33% renewables and 66% fossil fuels.
The information comes ahead of the upcoming COP26 (Conference of the Parties) climate summit, which will begin on October 31st.
