28/10/2021

Irish Ports set to host inaugural Irish Port Safety Week

The Port authorities of Ireland have joined together through the Irish Ports Safety Forum to host the first Irish Port Safety Week from November 1st to 5th 2021.

The Port authorities of Ireland have joined together through the Irish Ports Safety Forum to host the first Irish Port Safety Week from November 1st to 5th 2021.

The authorities have come together to ensure to highlight and enhance collective safety responsibility with events planned under differing themes for each day of the week.

The chair of the Irish Ports Safety Forum, John Carlton said:

“This week is an opportunity to work collaboratively to improve safety and performance in the port sector, share experience and knowledge in order to drive continual improvement in eliminating accidents at work.

"All of the week’s events are open to all port users and tenants and we are inviting and encouraging as many people as possible to get involved.”

The Irish Port Safety Week dates of 2021 have been selected to follow European Safety Week. All ports nationally have been invited to participate in the national safety week with different collaborative events taking place at each port daily.

The themes of the Irish Port Safety Week include the Awareness of Port Golden Rules, Machinery, Me & PPE (personal protective equipment), Driving Safely, Manual Handling, Wellbeing and Water Safety.

You can follow events on the social media sites of the participating ports using #IrishPortSafetyWeek.

