Gardai seeking public assistance to find 15-year-old Ali Brdar missing since yesterday morning

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are seeking the public's assistance to find 15-year-old Ali Brdar.
Ali Brdar was last seen in the Hartstown area of Dublin 15 on the morning of Wednesday, 20th October 2021, and he was wearing a school uniform (turquoise jumper and grey trousers with black Nike runners).
He is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a slim build. He has short black hair, and brown eyes.
Gardaí says Ali's family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Ali's whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
