Penalty points issued to motorist for filming scene of collision while driving

Penalty points issued to motorist filming scene of collision while driving
A motorist has received three penalty points for filming while driving.
The penalty points were issued to the driver yesterday for filming the scene of a collision on the N7 on their phone as they drove by.
The driver was observed by Naas Roads Policing Unit and stopped.
A fine of €60 was issued along with the penalty points.
