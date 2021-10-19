Six times a charm: Lotto capped at 'incredible' €19.06 million for sixth time

Tomorrow night's Irish Lottery draw could mark the end of a four-month-long spell for Irish lottery players.

The jackpot has been capped at €19,060,800 million for the previous 5 draws.

Players from lower prize tiers have benefited from the flow down, as Saturday night's draw saw two players from Cavan and Kildare win a whopping €1,281,718 which will be divided by €640,859 each.

A national spokesperson for the National Lottery said: "While the jackpot has remained capped for 5 draws so far, players at both the Match 5 + Bonus and Match 5 tiers have benefited from the additional funds which were distributed to their categories across the last number of draws."

If tomorrow night's draw does not see a winner, the jackpot will remain capped and more money could be won at the lower tier as additional funds that were for the jackpot will roll down to the next tier.

Last Wednesday, 28 players matched 5 numbers and shared a prize fund of €1 million, coming out with €35,234 each.

The deadline to enter is up until 7.45 pm tomorrow