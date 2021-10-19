18 year old gymnast makes history as Ireland's first World Championships finalist

A 18 year old gymnast has made history as Ireland's first World Championships All Around finalist.

Emma Slevin, who trains at Renmore Gymnastics Club in Galway, came 21st at the semi-final in Japan with a total score of 50.165.

She will now join 23 other gymnasts from around the world at the final on Thursday October 21st at 6.30am Irish time.

According to Gymnastics Ireland, Emma stated she was "very happy" with her performance despite a few small mistakes. She said, "I’m very proud of how I did. I have a great team around me that support me all the way and helped me prepare for this competition. Overall it was a great experience and I’m super excited for the final."

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan - whose qualifier on the Pommel Horse will take place tomorrow Wednesday October 20th at 7.10am Irish time - also made history this year as Ireland's first gymnast to compete at Olympic level.

Emma will be following in his steps in her bid to qualify for Paris 2024.

