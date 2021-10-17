ALERT: Irish supermarket chain pulls rice from shelves over wood fragment fears
An Irish supermarket chain has pulled its Own Brand rice from shelves over fears the packets could contain blue wood fragments.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) announced the recall - which will reportedly affect all batches in blue packaging - yesterday.
Supervalu recalled all batches of its Long Grain Rice (1kg) in blue packaging as a precaution, with rice in red packaging not affected by the recall.
The business is asking consumers to avoid consuming the product, and to return it to the nearest store for a full refund.
Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.