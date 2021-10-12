Search

12/10/2021

'A con job' - TD condemns carbon tax increase announced in Budget 2022

'A con job' - TD condemns carbon tax increase announced in Budget 2022

'A con job' - TD condemns carbon tax increase announced in Budget 2022

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

TD and Sinn Féin Finance Spokesman Pearse Doherty has condemned an increase in carbon tax as "a con job". 

Deputy Doherty made the comments after the measures of Budget 2022 were announced at lunchtime today. 

Addressing the gathered TDs, Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, announced an increase in carbon tax to €7.50 per tonne. 

He told the House that "the world is burning" and said "future generations will not tolerate inaction from the leaders of today". 

He said, "The only chance we have to control those fires is through coherent and affected policies." 

According to Minister Donohoe, carbon taxation is "likely to be the single most effective policy pursued by government". 

Deputy Doherty responded to the budget announcement by saying it's "out of touch, out of ideas, out of time". He said, "Never has so much been spent to achieve so little. There are no answers and no leadership."

He stated that the higher rate of carbon tax will not result in new energy systems and said, "All you're going to do is make families poorer." 

Our Budget coverage is brought to you in association with Duggan & Power Chartered Accountants & Registered Auditors

Duggan & Power

Chartered Accountants

2nd Floor, Odeon House, Eyre Square, Galway

AND  

Emmet Square, Birr, Co Offaly                                                                                                           

GALWAY OFFICE

Phone + 353 (0) 91 533530

Fax + 353 (0)91 533560    

OFFALY OFFICE

+ 353 (0)5791 21710

+ 353 (0)5791 21000

Email:  Liam.Power@ dugganandpower.ie 

 

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media