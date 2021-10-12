'A con job' - TD condemns carbon tax increase announced in Budget 2022

TD and Sinn Féin Finance Spokesman Pearse Doherty has condemned an increase in carbon tax as "a con job".

Deputy Doherty made the comments after the measures of Budget 2022 were announced at lunchtime today.

Addressing the gathered TDs, Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, announced an increase in carbon tax to €7.50 per tonne.

He told the House that "the world is burning" and said "future generations will not tolerate inaction from the leaders of today".

He said, "The only chance we have to control those fires is through coherent and affected policies."

According to Minister Donohoe, carbon taxation is "likely to be the single most effective policy pursued by government".

Deputy Doherty responded to the budget announcement by saying it's "out of touch, out of ideas, out of time". He said, "Never has so much been spent to achieve so little. There are no answers and no leadership."

He stated that the higher rate of carbon tax will not result in new energy systems and said, "All you're going to do is make families poorer."

