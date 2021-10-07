Search

07/10/2021

Over 50% of Irish people want to keep low corporation tax, poll finds

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Over half of Irish people want to maintain the country's corporation tax of 12.5%. 

That's according to a recent poll by Ipsos/MRBI, which found that an average of 58% of people stated that Ireland should maintain the tax rate despite other countries wanting to harmonise the rate at 15%. 

Twenty eight percent of people thought the government should join international efforts even though it may lead to a drop in corporation tax revenues. 

An average of 14% stated they didn't know or had no opinion. 

The 35-64 age group were the biggest proponents of keeping the tax rate as is, with over 65s the lowest proponents. 

Twenty seven percent of 18-24 year olds stated they either didn't have an opinion or they didn't know if the rate should be kept. 

It's expected that a revised draft of the proposals to change the tax rate will take place today. 


 

