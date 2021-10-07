Still twice as many Irish people unemployed compared to pre-Covid figures
Twice as many Irish people are still unemployed compared to pre-pandemic figures.
That's according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which reported that the Covid-19 crisis has "continued to have a significant impact on the labour market".
The new data showed 10% of people are currently unemployed when recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) are taken into account.
Although the current unemployment rate is lower than it was in September 2020 (15.9%), it's still twice that of pre-pandemic numbers (5.3% in September 2019).
According to the CSO, if all claimants of PUP were classified as unemployed, the Covid-19 Adjusted Measure of Unemployment indicates a rate of 10.4% of unemployment in males and 9.6% in females.
Using this adjusted system, almost 20% of of those aged 15 to 24 are out of work with 8.4% of those aged 25 to 74 unemployed.
