Cost of replacing mica homes could be as much as €3.2 billion

The cost of rebuilding homes affected by mica could be up to €3.2 billion, according to the report of the Government working group.
The group, which comprises homeowner representatives and department officials, circulated its final draft late last night.
According to The Irish Times, the group did not recommend 100 per cent redress which campaigners have been seeking.
Instead it found that a 100 per cent grant should be made available for remediation work that does not involve full demolition.
The report says that “based on the homeowners’ final submission the estimated costs of the changes requested could rise by €1.8bn to €3.2bn.”
The working group was set up by the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien earlier this year to examine potential changes to the defective blocks scheme.
See more here: HERE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.