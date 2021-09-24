Search

Mild weather for the weekend but thunderstorms could be on the way

Reporter:

David Power

The weekend is to be pleasant with temperatures reaching a possible 20 degrees, but things will take a turn for the worse next week with possible thunderstorms next week. 

According to Met Eireann, Saturday morning will have a cloudy or dull start with some patchy light rain or drizzle.

However, cloud will lift during the day allowing for a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with drizzle becoming more isolated through the afternoon, mainly retreating to coastal areas.

There will be moderate south to southwest winds will freshen on western coasts later in the day. It will be mild for the time of year with highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.

On Sunday there will be heavy rain and blustery weather followed by cooler and unsettled conditions.

On Monday, it will be a noticeably cooler and fresher day with a mix of sunny spells and heavy showers.

Showers will be most frequent over the western half of the country with the potential for thunderstorms.

There will be highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds. Showers will continue during Monday night, with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees are predicted.

Tuesday will see further heavy showers with sunny intervals, with a continued risk of thunderstorms. It will feel fresh, and cool in places with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in a moderate westerly breeze.

