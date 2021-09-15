Prominent Fianna Fail TD sensationally resigns from parliamentary party

Deputy Marc MacSharry
Sligo/Leitrim Fianna Fáil TD, Marc MacSharry, has resigned the party whip and will vote no confidence in Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, this evening in a Dáil motion being brought by Sinn Féin.
In his letter of resignation, Mr MacSharry said: "I was elected to serve a democratic republic - not one which applies different rules and sanctions depending on the identity or the position of people involved."
Mr MacSharry has long been an outspoken critic of the Taoiseach, arguing the party was being damaged by the position it was taking in Government.
