Gardaí appeal for missing 13 year old girl

Gardaí in Swords are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Leigh Ann Dunne, who is missing from her home in Millers Glen, Swords, Co. Dublin since 9th September, 2021.
Leigh Ann was last seen on Thursday evening, 9th September, 2021 at approximately 6p.m. when she left her friends house in Castleview Drive, Swords, Co. Dublin.
Leigh Ann is described as being 5 foot 4 inches in height, with a slim build. She has blond hair and blue eyes. When last seen Leigh Ann was wearing black pro Nike shorts, blue crop top, white and light green oversized hoodie and pink and blue 2090's Nike Air Max runners.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on (01) 6664700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
