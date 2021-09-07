WATCH: Frontline worker makes history as she is crowned first black Miss Ireland

Frontline worker makes history as first black Miss Ireland
A frontline worker and former resident of Direct Provision has been crowned Miss Ireland 2021, marking the first time a black woman has won the event.
Pamela Ashley Uba, who is a medical scientist, won the honour at a ceremony at the weekend.
She arrived in Ireland from South Africa when she was a child and achieved her citizenship on the last day of applications for the Miss Galway pageant in 2020.
Miss Ireland 2021 ❤️@MissIrelandORG @MissWorldLtd pic.twitter.com/vYi0Ei8aSQ— Pamela Ashley Uba (@Pamela_Uba) September 6, 2021
She will represent Ireland at the 70th Miss World festival, due to take place in Puerto Rico in December.
