Government urged to raise social welfare rates by €40 per month
A justice advocacy organisation is calling on the government to raise social welfare rates by €10 per week.
The call comes from Social Justice Ireland, which is seeking commitment to standardise rates at 27.5% of average earnings over a two year period.
The increase would mean the maximum personal rate available would change from €203 to €213 per week in this year's upcoming budget.
The maximum monthly personal rate would then be a total of €888 per month.
A Department of Social Protection report released in August this year found that the total government expenditure on social welfare payments for 2020 was €30.6billion.
This was a rise of 46% compared to 2019, which the report stated was "extraordinary".
